24 villagers held for clash over using canal water in Mathura

More than 20 people were arrested after a clash broke out between two villages over sharing of Shivala Kala canal water in Naujheel area here, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Tuesday evening in which 24 villagers of Lalpur and Chandpur Kalan were arrested while seven people sustained injuries due to the fight, police added.

“The arrested villagers include 12 villagers each from Lalpur and Chandpur Kalan villages falling under Naujheel police station limits of Mathura district," Deputy Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar said. He said the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Police force has been stationed at the site where the skirmish took place, he added. Kumar said trouble began when the canal water was stopped by a villager and the local residents of the other village protested against it.

A clash ensued between both the villages that left seven villagers with minor injuries, the SP added..