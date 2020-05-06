Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases improving in Uttarakhand: Govt

Coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand are doubling every 47 days, the state government said on Wednesday. The state has not reported any fresh case in the last two days and the doubling rate is improving steadily, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh told reporters. "The doubling rate of coronavirus cases at present stands at 47 days which is among the best in the country," he said.

Thirty-nine of the total 61 patients in the state have been discharged and 21 are undergoing treatment, Singh said, adding that the virus has claimed one life. The patient admitted to the AIIMS in Rishikesh was suffering from various other critical ailments and her death was not caused by COVID-19, Singh said.

He said 7,300 people from Uttarakhand stranded in different states have been brought back whereas around 164000 have registered online to come back. They will be brought by buses and trains and the expense will be met by the state government, the chief secretary said.