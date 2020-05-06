FIR against four men for opposing burial of COVID-19 victim

An FIR was registered at Bandra police station here on Wednesday against four persons for allegedly opposing the burial of a coronavirus patient at the Konkani Kabrastan (cemetery). On Tuesday evening, family members of a 45 year-old man who died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital took his body to the cemetery in Bandra for burial, said a police official.

Sanjay Naik, Muzaffar Khan, Yunus Khan and Akbar Khan allegedly called others in the nearby locality and opposed the burial of COVID-19 victims and there was a brawl, he added. Ejaz Sheikh, one of the trustees of the Kabrastan, said the accused had opposed the burial of coronavirus victims earlier too even when the civic body had allowed burial of such persons.

The body of the 45-year-old deceased man was finally buried at the cemetery, after which a police complaint was lodged against the four accused, the officer said. No arrests have been made. A case under IPC sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger ous to life), 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) was registered and further probe was on.