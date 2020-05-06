Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against four men for opposing burial of COVID-19 victim

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:13 IST
FIR against four men for opposing burial of COVID-19 victim

An FIR was registered at Bandra police station here on Wednesday against four persons for allegedly opposing the burial of a coronavirus patient at the Konkani Kabrastan (cemetery). On Tuesday evening, family members of a 45 year-old man who died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital took his body to the cemetery in Bandra for burial, said a police official.

Sanjay Naik, Muzaffar Khan, Yunus Khan and Akbar Khan allegedly called others in the nearby locality and opposed the burial of COVID-19 victims and there was a brawl, he added. Ejaz Sheikh, one of the trustees of the Kabrastan, said the accused had opposed the burial of coronavirus victims earlier too even when the civic body had allowed burial of such persons.

The body of the 45-year-old deceased man was finally buried at the cemetery, after which a police complaint was lodged against the four accused, the officer said. No arrests have been made. A case under IPC sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger ous to life), 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) was registered and further probe was on.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Over 40 million in West Africa face food shortages with COVID-19 restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Highest jump in COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 65

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Delhi mounted to 5,532 on Wednesday after 428 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike so far, the government said. The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic ...

Facebook names oversight board, including former Denmark PM

A year and a half after announcing its creation, Facebook has named the initial 20 members of its oversight board, a quasi-independent panel that is to make decisions on thorny issues. The boards members were named by Facebook and hail from...

Oversight Board says committed to transparency, fairness in decision on FB, Insta content

Oversight Board, an independent body set up by Facebook, on Wednesday announced the names of 20 members and asserted that the organisation was committed to operating with transparency and fairness in its decisions related to content on Face...

Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would announce new members of his coronavirus task force by Monday, as its focus turns to medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life.The Republican presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020