Couple in Delhi ties the knot amid COVID-19 lockdown

Even in times of coronavirus, a couple tied the knot on Wednesday after the Ministry of Home Affairs in its latest guidelines stated that not more than 50 persons are allowed at wedding functions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:49 IST
A couple in Delhi ties the knot on Wednesday amid the lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

By Gaurav Arora Even in times of coronavirus, a couple tied the knot on Wednesday after the Ministry of Home Affairs in its latest guidelines stated that not more than 50 persons are allowed at wedding functions.

At the wedding ceremony, the guests were seen maintaining social distancing and were seen wearing masks. The wedding function only saw the close family members of the bride and groom in attendance. "In times of the coronavirus, we did not want the wedding to get postponed. We have arranged for sanitisers and masks at the entry gate itself. We also made seating arrangements in such a way that social distancing is being adhered to," Pawan Sharma, the father of the groom told ANI.

"It does feel lonely as most of our near and dear ones are not here with us but we cannot just keep our children's happiness aside. We are connecting many of our relatives online and are showing them a glimpse of our wedding," Vinita Sharma, the mother of the groom said. She added: "We are still very happy. We are receiving the blessings of all our relatives as well. Let's be happy with the changes that are taking place." (ANI)

