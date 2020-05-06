Left Menu
Development News Edition

Up to 7 years' jail for misbehaving with 'corona warriors': Noida police chief

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:57 IST
Up to 7 years' jail for misbehaving with 'corona warriors': Noida police chief

Those misbehaving with healthcare workers, paramedical staff, police personnel or sanitation workers in Noida and Greater Noida may land in jail for up to seven years along with having to cough out a fine up to Rs 5 lakh, Police Commissioner Alok Singh said on Wednesday. He said the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the UP Public Health and Epidemic Disease Control Ordinance, 2020, which will protect 'corona warriors' such as doctors, paramedical staff, sanitary workers, and the police personnel by making actions against them as punishable acts.

'Corona warriors' is a term used to describe frontline workers, specially health care professionals, sanitation workers and police personnel, engaged in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Under the new law, those who misbehave with health workers, paramedical staff, police personnel, sanitation workers might be imprisoned for a period of six months up to seven years along with fine ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh depending on the severity of action,” Singh said.

“Spitting or throwing garbage on 'corona warriors', violating isolation guidelines during quarantine, or provoking attacks against them will attract severe punishment with imprisonment ranging from two to five years and fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh,” he said. The officer said violating the quarantine and running away from the hospital would also be a punishable act with imprisonment from one to three years and a fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs one lakh. “Obscene and indecent conduct towards 'corona warriors' would attract imprisonment between one to three years and fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh,” the district police chief said. There is also a provision of harsh punishment for violating lockdown orders and for spreading the disease, he added.

Singh said if a coronavirus patient does not disclose the disease, he/she could be put behind bars for one to three years, and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh might be imposed on them. “If a corona patient knowingly travels by public transport, he may be imprisoned between one to three years and a fine may be imposed ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh,” he added..

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

FA Clowney staying patient, but Seattle 'longshot'

Approaching 60 days on the free agent market, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sees no reason to rush. Clowney spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks following a trade prodded along by his contract-related holdout from the Houston Texans...

U.S. meat processing plants to be fully back up in a week to 10 days -USDA's Perdue

U.S. meatpacking plants that were shut down because of the novel coronavirus epidemic will be fully back in production in a week to 10 days, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.Perdue was speaking at a White House even...

Trump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be able to report in about a week or two on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under a Phase-1 trade deal the two countries signed in January.Speaking at a White House event, T...

U.S. meat processing plants to be fully back up in a week to 10 days -USDA's Perdue

U.S. meatpacking plants that were shut down because of the novel coronavirus epidemic will be fully back in production in a week to 10 days, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.Perdue was speaking at a White House even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020