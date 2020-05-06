Up to 7 years' jail for misbehaving with 'corona warriors': Noida police chief

Those misbehaving with healthcare workers, paramedical staff, police personnel or sanitation workers in Noida and Greater Noida may land in jail for up to seven years along with having to cough out a fine up to Rs 5 lakh, Police Commissioner Alok Singh said on Wednesday. He said the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the UP Public Health and Epidemic Disease Control Ordinance, 2020, which will protect 'corona warriors' such as doctors, paramedical staff, sanitary workers, and the police personnel by making actions against them as punishable acts.

'Corona warriors' is a term used to describe frontline workers, specially health care professionals, sanitation workers and police personnel, engaged in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Under the new law, those who misbehave with health workers, paramedical staff, police personnel, sanitation workers might be imprisoned for a period of six months up to seven years along with fine ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh depending on the severity of action,” Singh said.

“Spitting or throwing garbage on 'corona warriors', violating isolation guidelines during quarantine, or provoking attacks against them will attract severe punishment with imprisonment ranging from two to five years and fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh,” he said. The officer said violating the quarantine and running away from the hospital would also be a punishable act with imprisonment from one to three years and a fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs one lakh. “Obscene and indecent conduct towards 'corona warriors' would attract imprisonment between one to three years and fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh,” the district police chief said. There is also a provision of harsh punishment for violating lockdown orders and for spreading the disease, he added.

Singh said if a coronavirus patient does not disclose the disease, he/she could be put behind bars for one to three years, and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh might be imposed on them. “If a corona patient knowingly travels by public transport, he may be imprisoned between one to three years and a fine may be imposed ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh,” he added..