Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor shops within 500m from containment zones will not be allowed to operate: Pune Collector

Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday said that liquor shops within 500-metre distance from containment zones will not be allowed to operate.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:59 IST
Liquor shops within 500m from containment zones will not be allowed to operate: Pune Collector
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday said that liquor shops within 500-metre distance from containment zones will not be allowed to operate. In another order, he stated that petrol pumps can serve petrol/diesel to everyone in non-containment zones without asking for police pass or IDs. The city Police has not allowed any vehicle movement within the city without valid passes issued by Police or without having ID of those involved in essential services.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Commissioner has revised the time for non-essential shops to remain open in non-containment zones in the city. Now all shops (non-essentials included) in the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation can remain open between 7 am to 7 pm outside containment zones. Earlier, they were allowed to remain open between 10 am to 6 pm.

For non-essential services, only five shops in a single lane are allowed to remain open as per earlier order, which will continue. In all 69 micro containment zones, only shops related to essential services to remain open between 10 am to 2 pm. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

FA Clowney staying patient, but Seattle 'longshot'

Approaching 60 days on the free agent market, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sees no reason to rush. Clowney spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks following a trade prodded along by his contract-related holdout from the Houston Texans...

U.S. meat processing plants to be fully back up in a week to 10 days -USDA's Perdue

U.S. meatpacking plants that were shut down because of the novel coronavirus epidemic will be fully back in production in a week to 10 days, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.Perdue was speaking at a White House even...

Trump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be able to report in about a week or two on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under a Phase-1 trade deal the two countries signed in January.Speaking at a White House event, T...

U.S. meat processing plants to be fully back up in a week to 10 days -USDA's Perdue

U.S. meatpacking plants that were shut down because of the novel coronavirus epidemic will be fully back in production in a week to 10 days, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.Perdue was speaking at a White House even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020