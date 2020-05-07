Left Menu
Goa Congress chief flays NDA govt over hike in fuel prices

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 00:12 IST
The Congress in Goa on Wednesday took potshots at the NDA government at the Centre, saying it has created a global record by making taxes on petrol and diesel the "highest" in the world. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said despite a drop in crude prices, the central government has increased petrol and diesel prices.

He said crude oil actually costs Rs 11.14 per litre, but petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 71.6 and Rs 69. 39 per litre, respectively.

With yesterdays (May 5) midnight decision, taxes on petrol were raised by Rs 10 per litre and on diesel by Rs 13 per litre. That means in 48 days Modi Ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has increased tax on diesel by Rs 16 per litre and on petrol by Rs 13 per litre, he said. I congratulate the NDA government and the Prime Minister for making taxes on petrol and diesel in India the highest in the world, he said.

