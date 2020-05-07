BMC allows reopening of single electronics, hardware shops

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has amended its previous order and allowed reopening of standalone electronics and hardware shops in the city during the lockdown, saying there is an urgent need to keep such shops open to some extent. BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Wednesday night directed all assistant commissioners of wards to permit one standalone electronic and hardware shop on each road to remain open during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

"It has been observed that many essential and life- saving medical equipment, IT systems related to health systems and machines, vehicles are in a state of disrepair due to closing down of electronics and hardware shops. Hence, there was an urgent need to keep such shops open to some extent," said the BMC's amended order signed by Pardeshi. In view of the order, some electronics and hardware shops could be opened from Thursday, according to civic officials.

On Tuesday night, Pardeshi, in an order, had directed closure of all non-essential services, including liquor shops, in the city. Mumbai has so far reported 10,527 COVID-19 cases and 412 deaths.