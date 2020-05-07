Left Menu
Telangana CM expresses shock over over gas leak incident in Vizag

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-05-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 11:47 IST
Telangana CM expresses shock over over gas leak incident in Vizag

Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao on Thursday expressed shock over thegasleak incident at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and offeredcondolences to the families of the deceased

Describing the incident as very unfortunate, Raowished for speedy recovery of those who fell ill due to thegas leak, an official release said here

At least six people have died and around 100hospitalized after gas leaked from a chemical plant inVisakhapatnam.PTI SJR SSPTI PTI

