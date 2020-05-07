Prez condoles loss of lives in gas leak incident in Vizag N'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and prayed for the recovery of the injured. “Saddened by the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all,” he tweeted.

"I am confident that the administration is doing everything possible to bring the situation under control at the earliest," the president said. At least six people, including a child, were killed after a major gas leak at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam under Visakhapatnam district.