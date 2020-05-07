Left Menu
COVID: India stands strongly with those in need in these difficult times, says PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that while India is making every effort to save the life of every citizen from coronavirus, it is also taking its global obligations during the pandemic very seriously. Speaking at a virtual global Buddha Purnima event, Modi said, "People world over working selflessly for others in these difficult times are worthy of praise." "While India is making every effort to save the life of every Indian today, it is also taking its global obligations equally seriously. India is standing strong and selflessly in these difficult times with those facing trouble in India or abroad," he said. The prime minister also asserted that India's growth will always be aiding global growth. Buddha Purnima celebrations this year are being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event has been organized in the honor of coronavirus victims and frontline warriors. "For us, this time of crisis is the time for extending help to those that need it. That is why countries across the world have looked towards India for help during this crisis and we too have reached out to them," he said. The prime minister further said that the teachings of Buddha stated that human beings should constantly strive to overcome difficult situations and urged everyone to work together during this pandemic.

"The goals and standards of our success change with time, but we need to keep in mind is that our work should be done with a sense of compassion and service for mankind," he said. The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organization, organized the virtual prayer event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world.

On the occasion, prayer ceremonies will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini (Nepal), Mahabodhi Temple (Bodhgaya, India); Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath; Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka; Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal, apart from other popular Buddhist sites. "Times have changed, conditions have changed, systems of society have changed, but the message of Lord Buddha has been constantly flowing in our lives. This is possible only because Buddha is not just a name but also a sacred thought. An idea that beats in the heart of every human being guides humanity," he said.

