Migrant labouerers sent back from Karnataka border, gather in Goa's Panaji

A group of around 150 migrant labouerers, who were denied permission to cross the Karnataka border, gathered in Campal area of Panaji here on Wednesday night.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:15 IST
Migrant labouerers sent back from Karnataka border, gather in Goa's Panaji
A group of around 150 migrant labourers gather in Panaji, Goa on Wednesday night. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A group of around 150 migrant labouerers, who were denied permission to cross the Karnataka border, gathered in Campal area of Panaji here on Wednesday night. Senior officials of the district administration, including Deputy Collector Vivek HP, arrived at the spot later in the night and talked to the labourers.

According to the officials, the labourers had left for Karnataka to go back to their native villages after taking proper permission from the Goa government. However, they were sent back from the Karnataka border as they allegedly failed to furnish documents required to establish their identity as Kannadigas.

"I will take up the issue with the Karnataka government and help migrate these people back to their native villages," Deputy Collector Vivek HP told ANI over the phone. It has been learnt that many of the migrant labouerers did not have Aadhar cards or voter ID with Karnataka address on them. (ANI)

