Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt lifts ban on sale of 'paan masala'

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:52 IST
UP govt lifts ban on sale of 'paan masala'

The Uttar Pradesh government has lifted a ban on the manufacture and sale of 'paan masala', according to an official order issued here. The order, however, clarified that the ban on manufacture, storage and sale of 'gutka/paan masala' with nicotine and tobacco will continue.

The sale of these products will be in accordance with the guidelines of the Home Department. "The ban on manufacturing and sale of 'paan masala' imposed on March 25 has been lifted," Commissioner Food Security and Drug administration Anita Singh said in the order issued on Wednesday.

The Yogi Adityanath government had banned manufacture and sale of 'paan masala', saying the move would help stop the spread of coronavirus in the state. "Manufacturing, sale and storage of 'paan masala' is being banned in the state till further orders," Food Security Commissioner Ministhy S had said in an order issued on March 25.

"Spitting 'paan masala' can help in spreading COVID-19," the order had said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports record spike in daily virus cases

Russian health officials reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday a new record daily spike which brought the countrys total over 177,000 confirmed casesRussias official caseload has thus surpassed that of Germany and Fra...

Australian Open organisers admit cancellation possible

Tennis Australia conceded Thursday that Januarys Australian Open faces cancellation under a worst-case scenario, but said it was looking at a range of options in hope the COVID-19 crisis eases. This years tennis calendar has been suspended ...

2 BSF personnel die of COVID-19; 41 news cases reported

Two Border Security Force personnel have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection while the force has reported 41 new cases of infection, a senior official said on ThursdayThe total number of infections or active cases in the 2.5 lakh personnel ...

Face masks make a political statement in era of coronavirus

The decision to wear a mask in public is becoming a political statement a moment to pick sides in a brewing culture war over containing the coronavirus. While not yet as loaded as a Make America Great Again hat, the mask is increasingly a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020