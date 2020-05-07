Left Menu
Patnaik, Pradhan express concern over gas leak tragedy in

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:03 IST
Expressing grief over the gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh, which has claimed at least 10 lives and left many ill, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday prayed for the well-being of the people in the neighbouring state. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik wished speedy recovery to those undergoing treatment.

"Deeply saddened to know about the tragic loss of so many lives and so many fell sick in #VizagGasLeak. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families in the hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalized. #Visakhapatnam," Patnaik tweeted. Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also voiced his concern over the incident, and said the situation was being monitored and all assistance provided.

"Distressed to learn about the gas leak incident at LG Polymers industry in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh this morning. The situation is being monitored closely and all assistance is being provided. I pray for the safety and well-being of people in Vizag," Pradhan posted on his Twitter handle. Among others, BJP national vice-president and former MP Baijayant Panda also conveyed his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

"Very saddened at the #VizaGasLeak incident in Andhra Pradesh this morning. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those admitted in hospital. Condolences to the bereaved families," Panda said. At least 10 people, including a child, died and hundreds fell ill after a major gas leak at a polymer plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, early on Thursday. The gas leak impacted villages within a 5-km radius of the plant, according to officials.

