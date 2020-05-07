Left Menu
Death toll rises to 11 in Vizag gas leak, says NDRF

The death toll rose to 11 in the gas leak mishap in Visakhapatnam, said SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:43 IST
SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll rose to 11 in the gas leak mishap in Visakhapatnam, said SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday. Addressing a joint press conference with members of NDMA and Director of AIIMS on the incident, Pradhan said, "The incident occurred at 2:30 am at night. Initially, people were affected in terms of throat irritation, skin irritation, and toxic gas smell. Local villagers tried to contact local administration. The initial response was from local admin and fire services."

"Around 5:30 am, the local NDRF unit stationed in Vishakhapatnam was informed. They were on the spot in 30 minutes. They undertook two tasks -- neutralizing the gas inside the factory and evacuation of villagers near the factory site," he added. Styrene gas leakage had occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early this morning.

Pradhan said that the NDRF unit will stay back in the area until the situation is absolutely under control. "Around 200-250 families -- roughly over 500 people -- have been evacuated from the site. Door to door search undertaken by NDRF. The unit has trained experts and equipped to deal with chemical disasters. The NDRF unit will stay back in the area until the situation is absolutely under control," he said.

Pradhan informed that the NDRF team which is specialized in a chemical, biological, radiological disaster is in the fifth battalion from Pune and it is being flown from Pune to reach the site. "The specialized NDRF team which is specialized in the chemical, biological, radiological disaster is being flown from Pune to reach the site. This is a chemical disaster and therefore a four-member team headed by commandant Anupam Shrivastava will be sent to assess the situation on the ground. As of now, the situation is under control," he further said.

