After Jharkhand, more special trains to be run for Bihar, WB people stranded in TN

The Tamil Nadu government has prepared a list of patients and stranded guests from Bihar and West Bengal and said they will be sent home by a special train in a day or two. "We have gathered the particulars of all those hailing from Bihar and West Bengal including patients at CMC Vellore and migrant guests. They will be sent by a special train today or tomorrow," Mangat Ram Sharma, the nodal officer appointed by Tamil Nadu government to oversee the movement of persons stranded due to the lockdown to and from the States and Union Territories told P T I.

A Tahsildar in Vellore, engaged in enumerating the stranded persons said initial figures indicated that about 1,500 migrant workers from Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand are still stranded in the district. They would leave by special trains.

"The higher officials have planned to operate three special trains - two on Thursday and the third on Saturday - for the three states," he said. On Wednesday night, the first special train,arranged by the Tamil Nadu government on the request of the Jharkhand government,left to Jharkhand from Katpadi in Vellore district.

It will reach the Hatia station in Ranchi on Friday morning. In the nearly 22 coaches, carrying about 1,140 people including a large number of patients and their attendants stranded in CMC, physical distancing was enforced.

All passengers were screened for symptoms at the station. Most of them were brought to the Katpadi station from marriage halls and lodges where they were temporarily lodged, in sanitised vehicles.