Contradictory orders are creating confusion, panic: Bhujbal

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal admitted on Thursday that contradictory orders regarding lockdown issued by the administration are creating confusion and panic. People who got stranded after lockdown was announced to contain coronavirus are waiting to go home but there are no clear orders, he told a Marathi newschannel.

"Contradictory orders being issued frequently by the state administration could be leading to confusion and creating panic among people," the NCP leader said. "People are stuck in various cities and villages in the state. They want to go home, but there are no clear orders," Bhujbal said.

He also noted that with the invocation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, most of the powers are concentrated in the hands of district collectors and municipal commissioners rather than cabinet ministers..