Police force will win war against coronavirus: Mumbai top cop

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:03 IST
Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday said the police were fighting an invisible enemy and he was confident that they will win the war against COVID-19. The top cop visited J J Marg police station in south Mumbai, which is the most affected police precinct in Maharashtra, with 26 policemen, including 12 officers, testing positive for COVID-19.

As many as 233 policemen in Mumbai have contracted the deadly infection so far, of which three have died. While interacting with his officers, Singh said, "The morale of the police force is high. The police have won the battles against underworld, mafia and terrorists during the 26/11 attacks. Similarly, we will win our battle against this invisible enemy." Additional police commissioner Nishith Mishra, deputy commissioner of police Sangramsingh Nishandar and other officers were present during the visit.

