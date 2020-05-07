Maha: Cop, family test positive for COVID-19 in Aurangabad

A police inspector and five of his family members tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Thursday, an official said. The police official's son tested positive for the infection on Wednesday and was recuperating at a private hospital, the official said.

The officer's son had recently returned from Delhi and was admitted to the hospital with fever, following which he tested positive, he said. Swab reports of the official and five of his family members also came out positive on Thursday, he added.

"We have spoken to the official and his condition is stable. We are tracking down others who had come in contact with him," deputy commissioner of police Meena Makwana told PTI. Meanwhile, a police constable has also tested positive for the infection in Aurangabad and has been quarantined, the official said.

At least 378 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Aurangabad district so far..