NGO in J-K provides essentials to needy in 5 districts during lockdown

An NGO called 'Serving Nations' based in Srinagar, is providing rations to the needy in the Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar, Budgam and Bandipora districts during the lockdown. "Through the door-to-door delivery, we provide ration to the needy and poor people in the union territory. We are distributing rations in five districts-- Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar, Budgam and Bandipora. We have also started the sanitisation in these districts," one of the volunteer told ANI.

He added: "We have helped close to 1,700 families that include around 300 non-locals as well. In these packets, we are providing 5kg wheat, 1-litre oil, 250 grams sugar, Mirchi, turmeric and salt. We are providing essentials for 10 days." After 10 days, the ration is then replenished to the families.

The NGO provides help through its 4 teams involved in verification, supply of ration, packaging of ration etc. "People contact us through telephone and social media. Then, we dispatch a team and ensure their needs are fulfilled. When we deliver the goods, we ensure that their identity is protected. We do not even indulge in any sort of photography," added the NGO worker.

Faisan, another worker with the NGO said that "people find it easier to contact the NGO as they are easily approachable on social media". "The government too is supporting NGOs over here. But most of the time, the government is not able to reach people in far-off locations as compared to an NGO," he added. "We have received many cases where people have not eaten for the last five-six days," he said.

Faisan added: "We have received cases where there were people who have not eaten food for the last one week. So, when they contacted us, our team wearing protective gears went there and provided them with the necessary aid." According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 775 cases of which, 322 patients have been cured/discharged while eight patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)