HRD Ministry to set up dedicated Research and Innovation division

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:24 IST
HRD Ministry to set up dedicated Research and Innovation division

In order to boost research in academic institutions across the country, the HRD Ministry is creating a dedicated 'Research and Innovation Division', Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday. The division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating research work of various institutions coming under the HRD Ministry.

"To boost research a dedicated Division is being created in the ministry with the name of 'Research and Innovation Division'. This division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating research work of various institutions coming under MHRD," the Union HRD minister said. The announcement comes on a day when the ministry has decided to spread the ambit of PM's Research Fellowship (PMRF) scheme by reducing the GATE score requirement and adding lateral entry option.

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

