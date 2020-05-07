Amit Shah condoles death of two BSF personnel due to COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday offered condolences to the families of the two BSF soldiers who died after contracting COVID-19 infection. "Deeply pained to know about the loss of our two brave BSF_India soldiers, who were battling COVID-19. I join millions of Indians in mourning their untimely demise. Condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti," Shah said in a tweet.

Border Security Force also expressed condolences on the death of its two personnel died due to coronavirus. "Prahari pariwar is grief-stricken with deaths of two BSF personnel during this pandemic. A critically ill patient died who had contracted an infection of COVID-19 while visiting super-specialty clinics for his treatment," BSF said in a release.

"Other borderman died on Monday, May 4 in Safdarjung hospital, where he was admitted on May 3. From normal ward, he was shifted ICU on May 4. After death, prior to postmortem, COVID-I9 test was done and the result came positive by late night of May 6," it said. Nearly 40 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported among BSF personnel. (ANI)