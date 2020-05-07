Left Menu
Labourer stoned to death by inebriated man in Rajasthan's Baran

PTI | Kota | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:50 IST
A 50-year-old masonry labourer was stoned to death allegedly by an inebriated man in a village in Baran district after a scuffle erupted between the two while consuming liquor at a construction site, police said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday night in Misai village under Kishanganj police station area of the district.

The deceased man was identified as Chaganlal Koli (50), a resident of Kishanganj town of Baran district, they said. Chaganlal was working as a masonry labourer at a construction site owned by Ravi Sahariya, who is the brother of the accused in the matter.

After the day's work on Wednesday evening, Chaganlal sat with the accused, identified as Shivkaran Sahariya (28), to consume liquor at the construction site, SHO at Kishanganj police station Rajendra Meena said. When both men were heavily inebriated, they came to blows around 9 pm when Shivkaran attacked Chaganlal with stones and bricks killing him on the spot, the SHO said.

It is not known why the accused ended up assaulting the masonry worker. Shivkaran, a resident of Misai village, escaped from the spot after the crime and is yet to be arrested, he said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem by a medical board on Thursday morning, Meena added. Police have lodged a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against accused Shivkaran and efforts are underway to catch hold of him, he further said.

