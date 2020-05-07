Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: 7 paper mill workers fall ill after inhaling toxic gas

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:04 IST
C'garh: 7 paper mill workers fall ill after inhaling toxic gas

Seven workers fell ill, three of them seriously, after inhaling poisonous gas at a paper mill in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at Shakti Paper Mill in Tetla village, where the victims were cleaning a recycling chamber on Wednesday evening, Raigarh superintendent of police Santosh Singh told PTI.

However, the factory owner did not inform the administration about the incident, which came to light after the hospital authorities alerted the police on Thursday, he said. The mill, located around 250km from state capital Raipur, had remained shut ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced in late March and the cleaning work was underway to resume operations, the official said.

The affected workers were admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital in Raigarh, from where three of them were shifted to Raipur in view of their critical condition, he said. Prima facie, it seems some toxic gas got generated in the recycling chamber (an open tank) from waste materials left in the chamber, he said.

However, a team of forensic experts was dispatched to the spot to investigate the exact cause of the incident, Singh said. Raigarh Collector Yashwant Kumar and the SP visited Sanjeevani Hospital to enquire about the condition of the ill workers, a government official here said.

The collector has assured the relatives of the victims that they will be provided the best possible medical treatment, he added. Four of the workers, Purandhan Kumar (21), Anil Kumar (22), Nimani Bhoy (40) and Ranjeet Singh (34), were undergoing treatment at the hospital in Raigarh, the official said.

The three others, Dolamani Sidar (35), Surendra Gupta (28) and Apdhar Malakar (40), were shifted to Raipur, he added..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Two Air India flights from UAE carrying 354 Indian nationals take off

Two special flights from the UAE carrying a total of 354 Indian nationals left for Kerala on Thursday, as India began its biggest ever repatriation exercise to bring back its citizens stranded abroad amidst the international travel lockdown...

UK appoints former TalkTalk boss to lead coronavirus test and trace programme

Dido Harding, the former chief executive of internet provider TalkTalk, has been appointed by the British government to head its coronavirus test and trace programme with responsibility for overseeing contact tracing.As we move to the next ...

Vici Gaming earn playoff berth at Road to Rio - Asia

Vici Gaming and TYLOO won again to remain undefeated at the ESL One Road to Rio -- Asia event on Thursday. In Group A action, VG staged a come-from-behind win over TIGER. After dropping the first map, Mirage, by a 16-7 margin, VG took a 16-...

Amid rising corona curve, crime graph takes a dip in Haryana

Murders and other heinous crimes have registered a sharp fall in Haryana during April this year, amid the rising coronavirus-infection curve and the ensuing lockdown. While he number of murders committed in the state in April 2020 stood at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020