12 more BSF ‘praharis’ test corona-positive in Jodhpur

Twelve more jawans of a BSF company tested positive for coronavirus here on Thursday, taking the total number of those infected in the unit to 42, an official said. The company had returned to Jodhpur after its deployment in New Delhi’s walled city area, the official said.

Test reports of the samples of these jawans were released by the state’s Medical and Health Department on Thursday afternoon, he added. According to the BSF official, all these jawans were the part of a BSF company comprising 57 jawans, who had been sent to Delhi from Jaipur on internal security duty and had been put up in the Jama Masjid area. The entire company was air-lifted to Jodhpur on Monday and was quarantined at the BSF’s Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) here after some of the jawans deployed there tested corona positive.

A BSF official said samples of all the 57 jawans had been taken after the battalion was shifted to the BSF’s STC quarantine centre in Jodhpur. The remaining 15 jawans out of the 57 have tested negative, he said.

All of them have been admitted to the Jodhpur AIIMS here for treatment while those, who tested negative, will remain in quarantine centre for 14 days. BSF’s Rajasthan frontier Inspector General Amit Lodha said no other BSF jawan in Jodhpur has been found infected and every possible measure has been taken to ensure that the local BSF praharis remain shielded from the infection..