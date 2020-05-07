Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second special train from Delhi to leave for Muzaffarpur on Friday with 1200 migrants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:11 IST
Second special train from Delhi to leave for Muzaffarpur on Friday with 1200 migrants

The second migrant special train from Delhi will leave for Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Friday, officials said, hours after the first Shramik Special from the New Delhi Railway Station left for Madhya Pradesh with around 1,200 workers. The train to Muzaffarpur is expected to leave Friday evening, with 1,200 passengers who were stranded in the national capital due to the COVID-19 lockdown, officials said. The Delhi government is also in talks with Uttar Pradesh to run special trains for migrant workers from the state who wish to return, they added.

The special train for Madhya Pradesh left at 8 pm on Thursday. The official said that migrant workers who left for Madhya Pradesh were screened by authorities.

Around 10,000 migrant workers are staying in government-run shelters in the national capital. Recently, the government had appointed Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) P K Gupta as the nodal officer to facilitate the movement of migrant workers to their native states.

"Migrant workers who wish to go to their native states will be sent. We are also in talks with governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh," an official said earlier in the day. After a nationwide lockdown was announced in March to combat the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of migrated workers started leaving for their native places on foot.

However, they were stopped by authorities and shifted to makeshift shelters across the city. So far, the Railways has operated 189 Shramik Special trains..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Life of Middle-aged people may become more stressful compared to 90s: Study

Life may become more stressful majorly for middle-aged people than it was in the 1990s.The reasearchers reached to this analysis even before the novel coronavirus started sweeping the globe. A team of researchers led by Penn State found tha...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll falls, new cases broadly stable

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 274 on Thursday, against 369 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections declined marginally to 1,401 from 1,444 on Wednesday. The total dea...

Maharashtra CM holds all-party meet via video conference over COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held an all-party meeting via video conference over COVID-19. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Congress Ashok ...

Don Arun Gawli's daughter to tie knot on May 8 amid lockdown

Former don Arun Gawlis daughter Yogita will marry Marathi actor Akshay Waghmare in a simple home ceremony at Dagadi Chawl in central Mumbai on Friday amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Thursday. The family has informed the Agri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020