Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh returnees from abroad may opt for paid quarantine, isolation facilities: Health ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:08 IST
Fresh returnees from abroad may opt for paid quarantine, isolation facilities: Health ministry
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

Returnees from abroad, suspect or confirmed cases of COVID-19 or their contacts coming from outside India may opt for paid facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges for self-quarantine or isolation if they do not have requisite space at home, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. In the 'Additional guidelines for quarantine of returnees from abroad/contacts/ isolation of suspect or confirmed cases in private facilities', released on Thursday evening, the ministry said there is a large number of facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges which are "unoccupied due to impact of COVID-19 on travel and tourism". "There are also instances where people who don't have requisite space at home may opt for such facilities," the ministry said.

This is likely to reduce the pressure on the family, give comfort to the person, and protect the family members and immediate neighborhood, it stated. The guidelines were issued after the government initiated the process of bringing back stranded Indians from a few countries.

According to the standard operating procedures, the quarantine and isolation facility will not co-exist and these facilities will offer single room on pay basis to contacts or cases with attached washrooms. The tariff for the accommodation and services shall be fixed by the facility in consultation with the state government and widely publicized.

The facility dedicated to isolation will follow the norms established for COVID Care Centres and the cases clinically assessed to be pre-symptomatic or very mild should only be kept. Such facility that opts for isolation will have separate earmarked areas for keeping suspect cases and confirmed cases and will ensure no inter-mingling of these two categories, the guidelines stated.

The owner of the quarantine or isolation facility will have ensure in-house availability of a trained doctor and a nurse on 24x7 basis. The doctor will monitor the contacts or cases in quarantine or isolation facilities once a day on basic parameters of temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and pulse oxymetry and keep record of the same, the guidelines stated.

The doctor will also inform the district surveillance officer regarding the list of cases or contacts admitted to such facility and their health status. The facility should network with an approved laboratory for testing samples according to ICMR guidelines and the quarantined or isolated persons should not be allowed to meet visitors. "They can talk on phone. The facility will provide wi-fi facility and ensure that the client downloads the Aarogya Setu app on mobile and it should remain active at all times. "The linens, towels etc and rooms should be disinfected and the facility will follow infection prevention control practices as per guidelines," the SOPs said.

The in-house catering should only provide room services for freshly cooked food duly following physical distancing and environmental sanitation. The facility owner will have to give an undertaking to follow the SOP and to have adequate manpower including the above mentioned health workers as per the prescribed protocol, the ministry said.

On Thursday, two Air India Express flights left Kerala for the UAE as India set in motion the exercise to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Gulf region due to the COVID-19 lockdown. At least 340 passengers, mostly Keralites, including pregnant women, infants and those with medical emergencies, will be among those to be brought back from Abu Dhabi and Dubai on board the two flights.

In addition to the air evacuation, three naval ships, left for the Maldives and the UAE on Tuesday to bring back Indian citizens. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1783 on Thursday and the number of cases stood at 52,952, according to the Union Health Ministry.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP hails exercise to evacuate Indians stranded abroad as 'historic'

The BJP on Thursday hailed as historic the Vande Bharat Mission, Indias biggest ever exercise to bring back its citizens stranded abroad, with party president J P Nadda saying that it underlines Prime Minister Narendra Modis compassion and ...

Fire breaks out at factory in Nashik's Satanpur

A fire broke out at a factory in the Satanpur area of Nashik on Thursday.As many as 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.Further details are awaited. ANI...

Vande Bharat Mission: First flight from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi with 181 passengers

The first repatriation Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi landed at Cochin International Airport here on Thursday evening. Taking to Twitter, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the 181 passengers have land...

Review of biomedical, health research proposals can be fast-tracked in emergency situation: ICMR

Review of biomedical and health research proposals can be fast-tracked in an emergency situation, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring strict monitoring of the conduct of research, the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020