Several migrant workers in Ghaziabad stay back in hope of getting jobs

Less than half of the migrant workers who had registered their names to head back home turned up for travel here on Thursday, officials said. A total of 881 workers had registered their names and destinations along with their contact details two days back with authorities but only 348 people came to the nine boarding points in the district.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that the absentee workers were contacted on their mobile phone numbers to know the reason behind not turning up at the designated places. Two such workers - Banait Singh and Phool Singh from Karauli district in Rajasthan replied that factories in Ghaziabad have become functional now and they were hopeful of securing jobs in the units, the DM claimed.

In the last three days, 5,253 industrial units have started functioning in Ghaziabad which could be a possible reason for many workers dropping the idea to go back to their native places. Factory owners can start their units without any permission by submitting an undertaking in the office concerned, Pandey said.

The DM along with SSP Kalanidhi Naithani monitored the departure of the migrant labourers and ensured the sanitisation of buses and provision of food for their trip back home..