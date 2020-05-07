Left Menu
Coronavirus cases cross 7,000-mark in Gujarat, 29 deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:49 IST
With 388 persons testing positive since previous night, 275 in Ahmedabad district alone, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 7,013, a senior official said on Thursday. During the same period, 29 COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the state to 425, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Of the 388 new cases found since Wednesday night, 275 were found in Ahmedabad district alone. Other districts where significant number of cases have been reported are Surat (45), Arvalli (25) and Vadodara (19).

Of the total 29 persons who succumbed to the virus infection since Wednesday night, 23 died in hospitals in Ahmedabad, four in Surat and one each in Mehsana and Banaskantha. In good news, 209 patients recovered and were given discharged during this period, taking the number of such patients to 1,709.

"It's encouraging to see that recovery rate is increasing. The rate of recovery was 7.43 per cent 15 days back. Now it is 24.25 per cent," Ravi said. "Similarly, case fatality ratio is also 5 to 6 per cent in Gujarat, which means that almost 95 per cent patients are recovering," she added.

Out of the total 7,013 cases reported in Gujarat so far, as many as 4,991 were reported in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 799 in Surat and 440 in Vadodara. Majority of deaths were also reported in these three districts.

While 321 COVID-19 patients have died so far in Ahmedabad, 37 have died in Surat and 31 in Vadodara. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are, thus, as follows: Positive cases 7,013, new cases 388, deaths 425, discharged patients 1,709, active cases 4,879 and people tested so far 1,00,553.

