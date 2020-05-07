Man killed in Tiger attack at rubber plantation in Kerala

A 38-year-old rubber plantation labourer was mauled to death by a Tiger in the district on Thursday, police said. Binish Mathew, employed at the Tannithode Plantation Corporation, was attacked by the animal from behind while he was engaged in rubber tapping and dragged several metres, they said.

Other workers, who heard his cries for help rushed to the spot and found the tiger dragging the body and made noise to distract it. The tiger left him and ran into the forest, they added.

The police have also alerted the forest officials, who later spotted the tiger at a nearby forest area..