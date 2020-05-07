After police persuasion, 48 labourers from Madhya Pradesh stay back in Delhi

Persuaded by police, 48 labourers from Madhya Pradesh stayed back in Delhi and resumed work at a construction site in Sadiq Nagar on Thursday, even as several migrant workers boarded the first Shramik Special train from the national capital for the state. These 48 migrant workers, including six women and four children from various districts of Madhya Pradesh, were stranded at the construction site at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Sadiq Nagar due to coronavirus-forced lockdown, police said. According to the police, their contractor was not taking care of their food and other needs. But when police received information, they reached out to them and have been taking care of their needs since the lockdown.

Dry ration, other essential items along with cooked food every afternoon and evening were provided to them, police said. "After the government allowed construction activities a few days back, the labourers were not inclined to return to work and wanted to return to their native places. "But on Thursday, all the labourers resumed work after they were persuaded to stay back," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). Meanwhile, the police intercepted 39 migrant workers, including 16 women, at Chirag Delhi when they returning to their native villages.

They were residing at different locations in Delhi and were counselled to stay at their respective accommodations till arrangements are made by the government for their travel. All of them were later sent to their accommodations in Delhi, police said..