Khattar turns down IAS officer's resignation, says Union Minister K P Gurjar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar has "turned down" IAS officer Rani Nagar's resignation and recommended to the Centre to change her cadre to her home state Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar said on Thursday. In a series of tweets on Thursday evening, the minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment also said the "efforts made to give justice to daughter Rani Nagar have borne fruit".

The 2014-batch, Haryana-cadre woman IAS officer had resigned on Monday, citing "personal safety on government duty" as the reason for the drastic step. Hours before Gurjar put out a series of tweets informing about Khattar's decision to turn down the IAS officer's resignation, Nagar in a tweet, said it will lead to her "more exploitation" if her resignation was not accepted. "It will not be possible for me to get a government job in future," Nagar said in a tweet, in which she also mentioned that she found stapler pins on numerous occasions in the food, served to her in the UT Guest House in Chandigarh, where she stayed earlier.

The opposition Congress had termed Nagar's resignation ''shocking'', asking Chief Minister Khattar if it was not a "proof of his failure". Many opposition leaders including those from the Gurjar community, to which the IAS officer belongs, had slammed Haryana government following her resignation.

After her resignation, Madan Bhaiya, a former UP MLA from Khekhra, had slammed "anti-woman policy" of the Haryana government. BSP president and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati had said the way a woman IAS officer had to resign on such grounds and return to her hometown in Ghaziabad was extremely unfortunate.

Mayawati had also questioned the government's silence on the episode. MoS Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is also the BJP MP from Faridabad tweeted, "I want to share a good news with you all that Haryana-cadre IAS officer Rani Nagar's resignation has been turned down by Hon'ble Chief Minister @ MLKhattar Ji". "I express my gratitude to Manohar Lal ji (CM) from the bottom of my heart for turning down her resignation," he said in another tweet.

His tweets in Hindi were also retweeted by Chief Minister Khattar on his Twitter handle. Krishan Pal Gurjar said Khattar "also deserves to be congratulated because showing magnanimity, he has recommended to the Centre to change Rani Nagar's cadre from Haryana to her home state." "The efforts made to give justice to daughter Rani Nagar have borne fruit. Our effort is that no injustice of any kind should be done to her," the Union minister said in another tweet.

He further wrote that "we had been earlier assured as Haryana government is sensitive towards the interests of daughters, no harm can be allowed to the interests of daughter Rani Nagar". "My blessings are always with daughter Rani Nagar," said Krishan Pal, who also belongs to the Gurjar community like Nagar.

Rani Nagar, 35, held the charge of a director in Haryana Archives Department and that of an additional director in the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry in the state government. She had sent her resignation to state Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Monday, requesting her to forward it to the competent authority in the Union government, with the Ministry of Personnel being her controlling cadre.

Nagar, however, did not elaborate on what she meant by the reason for her resignation. Nagar has also sent copies of the resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides the Haryana governor and the chief minister through e-mail.

"The reason for submitting this resignation is the personal safety on government duty," she had said in a letter to the chief secretary. The letter was also posted on her Facebook page. She had on Monday itself left Chandigarh for her hometown Ghaziabad with her sister.

Nagar had come into limelight in June 2018, when she had accused an additional chief secretary-level bureaucrat of harassing her. The state government had conducted an inquiry into the allegations, but the charges did not hold against the officer, a senior official said on Monday.

In an earlier post on her Facebook page, Nagar had claimed that despite numerous complaints against the senior bureaucrat, no action was taken against him. Nagar had mentioned that last year, she had lodged a complaint against the bureaucrat before a court and claimed there is a constant threat to "our lives" (she and her sister), while requesting her Facebook friends to report the matter to the court, if they go untraceable.