CBDT amends Rule 44G of Income-tax Rules 1962

Central Board of Direct Taxes on Thursday has amended Rule 44G of Income-tax Rules, 1962 for making an application to invoke the mutual agreement procedure in Form no. 34F.

08-05-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Central Board of Direct Taxes on Thursday has amended Rule 44G of Income-tax Rules, 1962 for making an application to invoke the mutual agreement procedure in Form no. 34F. "CBDT amends Rule 44G of Income-tax Rules, 1962 for making an application to invoke the mutual agreement procedure in Form no. 34F. These rules will be called Income-tax (8th Amendment) Rules, 2020," read the CBDT notification.

"The competent authority in India shall endeavour to arrive at a mutually agreeable resolution of the tax disputes...in accordance with the agreement between India and the other country or specified territory within an average time period of twenty-four months," according to the amended income tax rule. It also states that if a resolution is arrived, the same shall be communicated to the assessee, who shall communicate his acceptance or non-acceptance within 30 days. Upon acceptance of the resolution, the assessee shall withdraw any appeal filed in this regard and pay the tax determined by the assessing officer after giving effect to the resolution. (ANI)

