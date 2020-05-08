Post-gas leak, evacuated people sleep on beach road in Vizag

A large number of people slept on a road along the Ramakrishna Beach on Thursday night after they were evacuated their homes as a precautionary measure following the gas leak tragedy that took place here earlier. Police had evacuated people living around two kilometres of radius from the site of the gas leak incident. However, people beyond the radius of two kilometres and up to 10 kilometres also left their houses.

A huge number of people had thronged the beach road and slept on the footpath adjoining the Ramakrishna Beach. There were several cars and two-wheelers at the NAD junction area. Vishakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena had requested people to not panic and said the order to evacuate the two-kilometre radius of the surrounding gas leakage area is just a precautionary measure.

"People are requested to evacuate the area only within a two-kilometre radius of the spot as a precautionary measure. People beyond the two-kilometre radius do not need to evacuate or come out on road. No need to panic," Meena said. The city police chief urged people to not believe in the fake news regarding the gas leakage.

On Thursday, styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday morning, which claimed 11 lives. (ANI)