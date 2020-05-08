Left Menu
President Ram Nath Kovind condoles deaths of migrant labourers in Aurangabad mishap

President Ram Nath Kovind has condoled the deaths of migrant labourers who were killed in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Friday morning.

08-05-2020
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind has condoled the deaths of migrant laborers who were killed in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Friday morning. "Saddened beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in the railway track accident near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," the President tweeted (translated from Hindi).

At least 16 migrant laborers were killed, and several others were injured, when a goods train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district. The migrant laborers, who had been walking for several kilometers, were sleeping on the rail tracks when the mishap occurred, the railway officials said.

They were native of Madhya Pradesh working in SRG Company, Jalna in Maharashtra.

