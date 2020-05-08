Coronavirus claims life of another CISF official

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official posted in Kolkata has succumbed to COVID-19, officials said on Friday. He is the second CISF official to die of coronavirus.

The Assistant Sub Inspector rank official was posted at the Indian Museum security unit of the force in West Bengal's capital city. On Thursday, a CISF head constable posted at the Mumbai international airport had succumbed to the virus.

This the fifth death from the disease in paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that work under the command of the Union home ministry. There have been two deaths each in the CISF and the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The 1.62 lakh personnel strong force tasked primarily to guard civil airports in the country and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain has 32 active cases of the pandemic till now, as per officials..