Air India's first repatriation flight carrying stranded nationals arrives in Delhi

Air India's first flight that took off from Singapore carrying stranded Indian nationals onboard landed at the Delhi Airport on Friday afternoon. "Seeing people coming home is the best feeling for #DelhiAirport. Here's a glimpse of the first Evacuation flight AI381 to #Delhi that landed a short while ago from @ChangiAirport. #VandeBharatMission," tweeted Delhi Airport handle.

Operating under the government's massive Vande Bharat Mission, the flight left New Delhi at around 11:20 pm on Thursday. One passenger also boarded the Singapore-bound plane. Another Air India flight departed from Delhi Airport at around 8:30 am today to bring back Indians from Singapore on the second day of India's ambitious 'Vande Bharat' mission. The same flight is expected to arrive here at 11:35 am later today.

As part of India's evacuation operation--the largest since independence, the national carrier also opened its bookings for passengers, meeting certain eligibility criteria, wanting to travel from India to London, Singapore and select destinations in the USA on flights operating between May 8 to May 14. "Those who wish to travel from India to London, Singapore and select destinations in the USA on Air India flights operating from May 8 to May 14, to please click on http://www.airindia.in/r1landingpage.htm for booking," read the official statement issued by Air India.

On May 4, India announced it will begin a phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.