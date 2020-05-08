Vizag gas leak: NGT notice to LG Polymers, Environment Ministry; company to pay Rs 50 cr for damages

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday issued notices to LG Polymers, Union Environment Ministry, and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) regarding the Vizag gas leak incident. NGT has directed LG Polymers, India, at whose plant the gas leakage occurred, to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore taking note of damages caused due to the incident.

On Thursday, a styrene gas leak at the plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh claimed 11 lives. An FIR has been registered against LG Polymers in connection with the incident. (ANI)