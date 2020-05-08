Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports of second leakage in Vizag not true; working to ensure complete plugging of leak: NDRF DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:47 IST
Reports of second leakage in Vizag not true; working to ensure complete plugging of leak: NDRF DG

Rumours about a second leakage in Vishakhapatnam are "not true" and the experts on ground are working to ensure complete plugging of the breach, NDRF chief S N Pradhan said on Friday. Pradhan said there was "no need to panic" and the experts who reached the incident site on Thursday night are working on the ground to successfully complete the plugging process. "There are some rumours and media reports about a second leakage. I categorically clarify that it is not true," the NDRF Director General said in a video message. He said the fumes that were seen coming out is a "technical" issue that is reported during the plugging process. "It has nothing to do with leakage as such and hence there is no reason to believe that there is a second leakage," the DG said. He said experts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and others reached the incident site overnight from Pune and Nagpur and they visited the leakage site last night and on Friday morning. The chemicals required afresh to neutralise the leakage has been sent from Daman and it is in enough quantity, he said.

The experts are doing the technical work and I am sure during the course of the day they will be able to update us about the success of the complete plugging process, DG Pradhan said. The centre on Thursday said 11 people died and 1,000 were exposed to the gas leak at the chemical factory.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks boosted by U.S.-China talks ahead of key U.S. jobs data

Global shares rallied on Friday as investors cheered signs of improving Sino-American relations and looked towards more governments gradually reopening their economies. The positive mood stands in sharp contrast to the economic data. U.S. u...

Novelis Q4 sales dive 12 pc to $2.7 billion as commodity prices fall

Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has reported 12 per cent year-on-year decline in net sales to 2.7 billion dollars for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to lower average LME aluminum prices and local ma...

'Four More Shots Please!' renewed for third season by Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has renewed Four More Shots Please, their most watched Indian Original show, for a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the shows second season started streaming...

Australia annoyed as U.S. pushes Wuhan lab COVID-19 theory

Australian officials are frustrated that their push for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus is being undermined by the White House, which has sought to link the outbreak to a Chinese lab, government, diplomatic and intelligence s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020