Tally of COVID-19 patients in Thane district jumps to 1,655

The count of COVID-19 patients in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 1,655 with the detection of 142 new cases, officials said on Friday. These 142 new patients tested positive for the infection on Thursday, they said.

So far, coronavirus has claimed 44 lives in the district, the officials said. The civic body-wise tally of patients is as follows: Thane- 560, Kalyan Dombivli- 253, Mira Bhayander-202, Navi Mumbai- 484, Ulhasnagar- 17, Bhiwandi Nizampur- 20, Ambernath-12, Badlapur- 42 and Thane rural- 65.

In Thane city alone, 64 persons tested positive on Thursday. These include a 6-month-old boy and around six other children below 10 years of age, they said. A couple of the patients are around 80-year-old.

The officials said that the number of COVID-19 patients in Thane city has gone up after a few people attended the funeral of a man, who turned out to be coronavirus positive later. Neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 202 positive cases and 10 deaths. Most of the cases have been reported in Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation limits, the officials said.