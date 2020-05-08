PM remembers Tagore on his birth anniversary

PM remembers Tagore on his birth anniversaryPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's role in the freedom struggle on his 159th birth anniversary
"Tributes to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. Gifted in several fields, he made a strong contribution towards India's freedom movement," the prime minister wrote on Twitter "His clarity of thought and expression were always outstanding," Modi said
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rabindranath Tagore
- Narendra Modi
- India