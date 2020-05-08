Shramik Express train with 1,200 migrant labourers leaves for Gwalior from Goa

The first Shramik Express train with 1,200 migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh departed for Gwalior from Goa's Thivim railway station on Friday. The labourers were brought to the Thivim railway station from two stadiums, one each in North and South Goa, by buses. More than 80,000 migrant labourers have registered themselves with the state government to return to their home states.

"The train left from Thivim Railway station around 12.30 pm with 1,200 migrant labourers on it," Kunal, an officer in charge of inter-state migrant cell told ANI. The train will reach Gwalior on Saturday morning, he added.

Kunal further said that they have coordinated with the Madhya Pradesh government so that the transportation of these labourers to their native place could be facilitated. "Goa government's agencies including the District Collectors, Police Department, Health Department and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited have coordinated for this process," he said.

More than 80,000 migrant workers have registered themselves with the state government to return home, at a time when movement along inter-state borders has been severely restricted on account of COVID-19 outbreak, he added. Goa had detected seven COVID-19 positive cases, all of which have recovered and discharged. (ANI)