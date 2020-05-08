Police officer suffers head injury in clashes with miscreants protesting killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief in J-K

A police officer was injured on Friday during clashes with miscreants, protesting the killing of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo, in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Fayaz Hussain sustained head injury during stone pelting by miscreants at Nasrullahpora locality in Budgam district, the officials said.

The miscreants pelted stones to protest the killing of Naikoo and his associate during an encounter with security forces in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Wednesday. Police used batons and tear smoke shells to chase away the protesters, the officials said, adding there were no reports of any injuries among the protesters so far.