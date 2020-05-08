23 migrant labourers run away from quarantine centre in Dantewada

As many as 23 laborers of Nahari village, who had returned from Telangana, ran away on Thursday from a quarantine center in Aranpur village in the Dantewada district of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh. "Yesterday 23 laborers ran away from boys hostel in Aranpur, which was made a quarantine center for migrant laborers," Superintendent of Police (SP) Dantewada, Abhishek Pallav said on Friday.

The migrant laborers had returned to the village from Telangana on May 5 and 6. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants laborers, workers, students, tourists, and issued guidelines concerning relaxations during the extended lockdown. (ANI)