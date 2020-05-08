Air India's repatriation flight from Singapore lands in Delhi

By Ashoke Raj Air India's first flight carrying stranded Indian nationals from Singapore landed at Delhi airport on Friday. The evacuation flight was operated under the government's Vande Bharat Mission.

The passengers were made to go through a training session of "Do's and Dont's" by Aviation security, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inside the airport. "From here, all of you will go to quarantine as per the government guidelines, thereafter, for immigration clearance, all of you go for baggage collection and there only, customs will give you final clearance," a CISF official advised passengers. Just after the flight landed, passengers were taken for the thermal screening and another mandatory health testing inside the airport as per the Government of India guidelines.

Inter-state buses were parked outside the airport terminal to take passengers to several state quarantine centers. As per the government, all passengers who return to India will go on a 14-day mandatory quarantine which will be paid by the passengers. Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has announced 64 flights to bring back Indians from 12 countries.