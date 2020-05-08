Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand opens for traffic after 28 hours
The Gangotri Highway near Gangnani, Uttarakhand, has opened for traffic after remaining blocked for 28 hours, as per information provided by Major Avnish Sharma of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).ANI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:08 IST
The highway was closed for 28 hours following a landslide.
