Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand opens for traffic after 28 hours

The Gangotri Highway near Gangnani, Uttarakhand, has opened for traffic after remaining blocked for 28 hours, as per information provided by Major Avnish Sharma of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

ANI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:08 IST
Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand opens for traffic after 28 hours
Gangotri Highway opens for traffic after 28 hours. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Gangotri Highway near Gangnani, Uttarakhand, has opened for traffic after remaining blocked for 28 hours, as per information provided by Major Avnish Sharma of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The highway was closed for 28 hours following a landslide.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Some White House personnel to wear masks after staffer tests positive -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said certain White House staff members have started wearing masks, one day after the White House said his personal valet had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Trump, asked if those who serve him...

Andhra Pradesh CM briefs NCMC actions taken after Vizag gas leak incident

The National Crisis Management Committee under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary, Shri Rajiv Gauba met for the second successive day to review the situation arising out of the gas leak that took place in Vishakhapatnam yesterday.Chief S...

Trump says had nothing to do with Venezuela incursion

President Donald Trump on Friday again said the U.S. government was not behind a bungled incursion into Venezuela allegedly to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, saying in a Fox News interview he would not rely on a small group for such an...

Spain: police arrest man suspected of planning terror attack

Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man on Friday suspected of planning a terror attack in the name of the Islamic State group during Spains coronavirus crisis. Spains Civil Guard said that the arrest carried out in Barcelona was aided by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020