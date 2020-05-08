Bedi derailing work by govt against COVID-19, says Pondy CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday criticised Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly derailing the good work done by officials of various departments to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. He told reporters here that Bedi was disrupting the work the Congress-DMK coalition government was doing to prevent the spread of the virus.

"I suspect she has an ulterior motive by her conduct," he said. Also, he alleged that the former IPS officer was threatening the officials of different department with a bogey of CBI probe despite them totally being preoccupied with the work of containing the coronavirus.

Narayanasamy said Bedi has been inciting the public to lodge complaints with the CBI against government officials on resumption of liquor sale. Several liquor godowns had been sealed and merchants were in distress following allegations of illegal sale of liquor. If at all there is any illegal practice of sale of liquor by any merchant or involvement of any official on the sale, the Excise Department could conduct an enquiry and take action, he said.

He said Bedi was playing the role of a police officer to mar the reputation of the government officials and the image of the Congress-DMK government here. The Chief Minister said he had written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah bringing to their notice the alleged condemnable and objectionable style of functioning of Bedi.

Narayanasamy, however, did not elaborate on what the Centre should do to Bedi, but said she should mend her ways and ensure that the current challenging situation arising out of coronavirus spread was overcome through working unitedly.