Rajnath holds telephonic conversation with Japanese defence minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Friday, focusing on bilateral military cooperation as well as on ways to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, officials said

The two ministers agreed that India-Japan special strategic and global partnership provides a good basis for both countries to work together along with other countries to deal with challenges in the post COVID-19 phase, the officials said

"Both ministers also conveyed their commitment to take forward the initiatives of bilateral security cooperation," an official said.