Stranded people reach Jharkhand's Hatia from Tamil Nadu
Stranded people including patients reached at Hatia Railway Station on Thursday via a special train from Tamil Nadu's Katpadi.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:56 IST
Stranded people including patients reached at Hatia Railway Station on Thursday via a special train from Tamil Nadu's Katpadi. Several arrangements were made by railways for the benefit of passengers as most of the passengers were patients, coming from Vellore.
Arrangements was made for 50 wheelchairs, sufficient coolies, drinking water. Railway staff were deputed to guide them on their arrival at the station here. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hatia
- Tamil Nadu
- Jharkhand
- Katpadi
- Vellore
ALSO READ
KVIC purchases cocoons from Tamil Nadu farmers
COVID-19: HCL sets up disaster management-data analytics centre for Tamil Nadu govt
Two COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu on Friday: 72 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 1,755: Govt.
Tamil Nadu reports 2 deaths, 72 new COVID-19 positive cases
Combating COVID-19: Total lockdown in Tamil Nadu's 5 cities from April 26