Larger public interest should be considered: Kerala HC on plea for opening churches

Kerala High Court on Friday said that the petitioner, seeking directions to allow opening of churches in the state in the wake of various lockdown relaxations, can move a representation for modification of the lockdown guidelines. A bench of Justice Shaji P Chaly said that the "larger public interest" should be considered and slated the matter for further hearing on May 18.

The court said that virtual churches are there and visuals of the rituals can be viewed online and added that the threat of COVID-19 is not over yet. The petitioner said that devotees are not able to receive the holy communion and submitted that social distancing can be observed in churches. (ANI)